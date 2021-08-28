A day after show of strength, Capt meets Bhattal

A day after holding a show of strength, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday met former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Amarinder went to Bhattal’s residence to meet her. The move is being seen as part the chief minister’s efforts to consolidate his position.

“The Congress will be united. These are minor differences and will get sorted soon. Everyone will be together,” Bhattal told reporters after their meeting.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had also called on the former chief minister after being named the state unit president last month. Bhattal is the vice-chairperson of State Planning Board in the rank of cabinet minister.