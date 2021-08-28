Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A day after show of strength, Capt meets Bhattal
chandigarh news

A day after show of strength, Capt meets Bhattal

A day after holding a show of strength, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday met former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A day after show of strength, Capt meets Bhattal

A day after holding a show of strength, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday met former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Amarinder went to Bhattal’s residence to meet her. The move is being seen as part the chief minister’s efforts to consolidate his position.

“The Congress will be united. These are minor differences and will get sorted soon. Everyone will be together,” Bhattal told reporters after their meeting.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had also called on the former chief minister after being named the state unit president last month. Bhattal is the vice-chairperson of State Planning Board in the rank of cabinet minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Senate poll row: Farm leader Tikait backs protesters at PU

Panchkula: Nurse found injured, unconscious on Morni road

Mohali police start sending traffic challans at home

Cong tussle: AAP demands floor test in Punjab assembly
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP