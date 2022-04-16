A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister’s announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a ‘fear-driven move’.

Kejriwal was quick to take on Jai Ram and said, “Today, the BJP government of Himachal has made these announcements by copying Delhi. The BJP should announce the same in all states ruled by it. Otherwise, people will believe that because of the fear of the AAP, they have made these fake announcements before the elections which will be taken back after later.”

Delhi’s deputy CM also held a press conference in the capital wherein he said that the BJP, which was against the AAP’s decision to give free power, is now emulating the same party out of fear.

“The BJP was totally against giving free power. In case it wins, it will withdraw this decision. It didn’t have any intention to do it, but it’s only because of the elections in HP that it is making such announcements,” he added.

“If Arvind Kejriwal’s one roadshow can bring such benefits to the state, if the AAP forms government in Himachal Pradesh under the guidance of Kejriwal, his model of development will bring about drastic changes,” Sisodia said while mustering support for his party.

“I want the people of Himachal to understand that the BJP is just making mere announcement for electoral gains. The BJP is a corrupt party, which doesn’t believe in giving amenities to people. The fear of the AAP has compelled the BJP to copy us,” he added.

In a statement issued in Shimla, AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said the panic induced by the AAP in the BJP was becoming more than visible.

“We knew they are afraid. But we hadn’t anticipated so much of fear,” said Sharma, while adding that one roadshow in Mandi has prompted the Jai Ram Thakur’s regime to announce freebies that they otherwise deride. This also reflects that the BJP is losing its ground in Himachal, the AAP spokesperson said.

“It is perhaps too late for Jai Ram Thakur and his party as the people of the state will show them the door in ensuing assembly elections,” Sharma said.

He alleged that under the BJP rule, water was the costliest, especially within the jurisdiction of Shimla municipal corporation. “But Jai Ram is trying to befool the people on Himachal Day and wants to mislead them by making false announcements,” he added.

