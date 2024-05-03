A first in 30 years: No shadow of threat, boycott call looms in Kashmir; upbeat electors eager to vote

With no threat or boycott call looming over their minds, voters in Kashmir, for the first time in over three decades, plan to step out in droves to exercise their right of franchise on May 13. Srinagar is witnessing vibrant political campaign this time as all mainstream Kashmir parties are making all-out effort to woo voters. (HT Photo)

Srinagar, the capital city which was the stronghold of separatist leaders, is witnessing a vibrant political campaign this time as all mainstream Kashmir parties are making all-out efforts to woo voters.

Post abrogation of Article 370, the parties believe that voting percentage will go up in the Valley, particularly in the urban pockets. Earlier, the turnout in towns usually used to be low. However, this time neither any militant organisation has issued a threat against elections nor has any separatist leader given a boycott call as most of them are either in jails or those who are out are lying low. Also, the militancy is at its lowest ebb in the Valley since revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“The mood is upbeat among electors. I will certainly vote. We have a lot of issues – unemployment, power scarcity, bad roads, ration availability and more --- that need to be addressed. We are without local representatives since 2018-19 and need a leader whom we can easily approach,” says Mohammad Asif Lone, 24-year-old engineering graduate from Dalgate, who will be voting for the first time.

The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, its assembly constituencies and urban areas in Valley’s towns have traditionally witnessed very low voter turnout since the 1990s, owing to boycott calls by separatist leaders. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, only 14% people voted while in the 2017 by-election, the polling percentage was a dismal 7.6%.

“This time, I feel many people are going to vote. People have realised that they need to hand over the reins of power to someone who can solve their issues,” says Jan Mohammad, a contractor and a resident of Sonwar.

A hectic poll activity is on in Srinagar. When the candidates filed their nominations last week, the city centre Lal Chowk became a hub of campaigning with flags of various parties fluttering around the iconic and historical Clock Tower.

As many as 24 candidates are eyeing the Srinagar parliamentary segment that also has parts of Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Shopian districts under it. Candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, National Conference or Apni Party have been holding meetings in the parts of the old city, a separatists’ hub. They have been urging people not to boycott polls.

Tahir Ahmad (name changed) , who works in a bank as a cashier in the old city, has never voted in the 55 years of his life. But this time it would be different.

“I have never voted. But this time, I am eagerly waiting for the polling day. There are many who will come out to vote for the first time. Many of them against the Centre’s decision (revocation of Article 370) to bring changes here,” he said. Some residents are of the opinion that governance has taken a backseat in Kashmir since June 2018.

“People have no one to take up their basic civic issues. The power bills have gone up by as much as 1000%. From ₹300 per month, people have to now pay ₹2500 in non-metered areas,” said a shop keeper in his 50s who did not want to be named.

Retired Kashmir University professor and political analyst Prof Noor Baba said that people have an urge to vote this time. “People feel that boycott politics has been counterproductive. In the recent context, people want a government which could be representative. Bureaucracy is dominated by outsiders and we are governed from Delhi,” he said, adding that the poll percentage might go up to 30-40% this time.