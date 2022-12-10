A majority of poll promises fulfilled: Dushyant at JJP rally

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday held a mega rally here as a show of strength to mark its fifth foundation day where party supremo Ajay Chautala claimed that their party has fulfilled 60% of its promises made ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. He assured people that the remaining poll promises will be fulfilled in the next two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay said, “Our party has fulfilled nearly 60% of its promises listed in our manifesto and the remaining ones will be completed in the next two years.”

Addressing the party workers at the rally, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala focused on farmers, youths and women during his speech and claimed that his party was the main architect behind giving 75% reservation to local youths in private sector jobs in the state, 50% reservation to women in panchayat polls, direct transfer of crop amount in farmers’ account, etc. He asked the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls. “We fulfilled maximum of promises which we made,” asserted Dushyant.

Dushyant said his next target is to fulfil the promise of providing ₹5,100 per month pension to elderly people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From today, we have started preparing for the next polls by deploying one booth ‘yodha’ and ‘sakhi’ at every booth across the state. We will strengthen our booth and the JJP will play a bigger role in the state,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said his aim is to provide 33% reservation to women through the ‘Kaushal Rojgar Scheme’.

“During our rule, 13 crops are purchased at minimum support price (MSP), JBM company has been set up for e-vehicles in Palwal, Maruti Suzuki established its plants in Kharkhauda, a battery manufacturing company in Nuh and a logistic hub will be established at Nangal Chaudhary on 1,500 acres. I have decided to build digital libraries in every village of the state so that students can study there and achieve their goal,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On allegations levelled against him during the liquor scam, Dushyant said they have caught liquor smugglers and these are the people who are spreading lies against him.

Elect Dushyant as next CM, party leaders urge gathering

Many JJP leaders, including its national vice-president KC Bangar, party’s general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala and party organisation secretary Rajendra Litani, asked the gathering to elect Dushyant as the next CM of the state. However, party leaders stayed away from either praising or attacking their senior alliance partner BJP.

Two JJP MLAs, Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund and Ram Niwas from Narwana, skipped the rally as both of them have been at loggerheads with Dushyant.