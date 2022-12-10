Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A majority of poll promises fulfilled: Dushyant at JJP rally

A majority of poll promises fulfilled: Dushyant at JJP rally

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 01:08 AM IST

Dushyant at the JJP rally said his next target is to fulfil the promise of providing ₹5,100 per month pension to elderly people. He said his aim is to provide 33% reservation to women through the ‘Kaushal Rojgar Scheme’

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a JJP rally in Bhiwani on Friday. He asked the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls. “We fulfilled maximum of promises which we made,” Dushyant said. (Manoj Dhaka / HT)
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a JJP rally in Bhiwani on Friday. He asked the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls. “We fulfilled maximum of promises which we made,” Dushyant said. (Manoj Dhaka / HT)
BySunil Rahar, Bhiwani

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Friday held a mega rally here as a show of strength to mark its fifth foundation day where party supremo Ajay Chautala claimed that their party has fulfilled 60% of its promises made ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. He assured people that the remaining poll promises will be fulfilled in the next two years.

Ajay said, “Our party has fulfilled nearly 60% of its promises listed in our manifesto and the remaining ones will be completed in the next two years.”

Addressing the party workers at the rally, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala focused on farmers, youths and women during his speech and claimed that his party was the main architect behind giving 75% reservation to local youths in private sector jobs in the state, 50% reservation to women in panchayat polls, direct transfer of crop amount in farmers’ account, etc. He asked the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls. “We fulfilled maximum of promises which we made,” asserted Dushyant.

Dushyant said his next target is to fulfil the promise of providing 5,100 per month pension to elderly people.

“From today, we have started preparing for the next polls by deploying one booth ‘yodha’ and ‘sakhi’ at every booth across the state. We will strengthen our booth and the JJP will play a bigger role in the state,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said his aim is to provide 33% reservation to women through the ‘Kaushal Rojgar Scheme’.

“During our rule, 13 crops are purchased at minimum support price (MSP), JBM company has been set up for e-vehicles in Palwal, Maruti Suzuki established its plants in Kharkhauda, a battery manufacturing company in Nuh and a logistic hub will be established at Nangal Chaudhary on 1,500 acres. I have decided to build digital libraries in every village of the state so that students can study there and achieve their goal,” he added.

On allegations levelled against him during the liquor scam, Dushyant said they have caught liquor smugglers and these are the people who are spreading lies against him.

Elect Dushyant as next CM, party leaders urge gathering

Many JJP leaders, including its national vice-president KC Bangar, party’s general secretary Digvijay Singh Chautala and party organisation secretary Rajendra Litani, asked the gathering to elect Dushyant as the next CM of the state. However, party leaders stayed away from either praising or attacking their senior alliance partner BJP.

Two JJP MLAs, Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund and Ram Niwas from Narwana, skipped the rally as both of them have been at loggerheads with Dushyant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out