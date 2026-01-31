A mother’s last wish to see her son shun gun & return home dies with her

A mother’s appeal to her terrorist son to shun the gun and return home goes unheard and her wish to see him one last time remains unfulfilled as the old woman died a few days ago in a remote village of Kishtwar district. Hizbul commander Riaz Ahmed pays no heed to emotional appeals by his old parents. (HT)

Janna Begum, 86, passed away in her native village Anyar Marwah and with her died her last wish to see her son Riaz Ahmed, an A+ category Hizbul commander, returning home.

The self-styled Hizbul commander carried ₹10 lakh reward on his head.

Intel officials believed that Riaz Ahmed had joined the group of longest surviving Hizbul commander Mohammad Amin Butt alias Jahangir Saroori.

“Riaz Ahmed was coaxed to join Hizbul Mujahideen in 2010. My son was coaxed into terrorism by another HM militant Rizwan,” Riaz’s father Mohammad Ramzan told mediapersons.

“While Rizwan has surrendered before the security forces and he is out on bail living with his family, there is no information about my son,” he added.

Ramzan said that his wife Janna Begum, who had been ailing for a long time, kept hoping till her last breath that Riaz would come back.

In an old video Janna Begum was seen appealing to her son to come back home.

“The old woman had made several appeals to her son Riaz via media to renounce violence and return home,” said a senior journalist from Kishtwar, Asif Iqbal Naik.

The old parents had clearly told him that the path he had chosen would lead him to destruction and in no way could be called ‘jihad’, added Naik.

Riaz’s father Ramzan said, “His mother has gone with a wish to get burial from her son. I appeal to my son to lay down arms and return home. We are Indians. He probably has gone out of mind. This is not ‘jihad’. The real ‘jihad’ is serving your old parents and helping the poor.”

Ramzan squarely blamed Pakistan and its agents, who keep radicalising naive and gullible Muslim youth in the name of ‘jihad’.

A senior police officer, who declined to be named, said that it would be good for Riaz Ahmed to pay heed to the appeals of his father or else he would be eliminated sooner or later.