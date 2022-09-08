A peep into portals to new ideas, expressions

US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme (IPEP), and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold.

The exhibition will be organised by the CLKA at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh from September 9 to 14.

On the title of the exhibition, Ruth says, “A threshold is a space of transition – a passage from one place to another. To think of it is to think of movement – of leaving something behind and engaging in something new. And yet, it is a space that connects here to there.”

“This in-between place may be a kind of confinement and stasis, or it may be the cusp of freedom and progress,” he adds.

Each print in this exhibition is in itself a portal to new ideas and expressions. These thresholds, envisioned by artists from across the globe, aiming to recognise what connects and separates us and revel in the expressions of human experiences, he says.

The works that will be on display in the city, have earlier been exhibited in Baton Rouge, Cape Girardeau, West Lafayette, Los Angeles, Meadowbank, Johannesburg, Charlbury Festival, Brussels, Naigaon, and Tallinn, Estonia.

“We all play different roles in life. Artists, I believe, observe and document life even in the most unfavourable circumstances. And in the recent times, especially since the pandemic, they have developed a unique perspective which is clear in the collection of prints that will be on display at the exhibition,” says IPEP India founder-director Rajesh Pullarwar.

The Indian artists whose works will be on display are Mohit Mahato, Vijay Bhandare, Keerti Poja, Shubhika Lal, Shanthi Kasiviswanathan, Bhanu Shrivastava, Shweta Urane, Savi Sawarkar, and Sanjay Kumar, said CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra, adding that the exhibition will be inaugurated on September 9 at 5:30pm.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Threshold: Exhibition of printmakers

Where: Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh

When: September 9 to 14

Timings: 11am to 7pm (Monday closed)

