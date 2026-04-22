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A year after Pahalgam attack, the slain ponywallah’s family get new home

On April 22, 2025, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Among them was Adil, a local ponywallah

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:36 am IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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A year after ponywalla Syed Adil Hussain Shah was killed saving people during the Pahalgam terror attack, his dream has finally taken shape in brick and mortar--a home standing quietly in Hapatnar village, 25 kilometres from Pahalgam.

Last year, moved by the family’s plight, Maharashtra deputy chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had promised to construct a house for his family. (HT Photo)

On April 22, 2025, terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Among them was Adil, a local ponywalla. He was later remembered not as a victim but as someone who stepped up during the need. Shah, who  is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, and three sisters, had a dream to build his family a house.  

Last year, moved by the family’s plight, Maharashtra deputy chief minister (CM) Eknath Shinde had promised to construct a house for his family. On Tuesday, two ministers of the Maharashtra government — MoS home Yogesh Kadam and social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat — came to Hapatnar and handed over the house to the family. Hundreds of villagers were present and celebrated the moment.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / A year after Pahalgam attack, the slain ponywallah’s family get new home
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / A year after Pahalgam attack, the slain ponywallah’s family get new home
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