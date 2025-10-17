A year of broken promises and betrayal of people’s mandate: BJP on one year of J&K government

As the Omar Abdullah-led government has completed first year in office today, the BJP has it as a year of broken promises and betrayal of peoples mandate.

Addressing a press conference J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, accompanied by party spokesman Sahil Bashir, accused chief minister Omar Abdullah of fooling the J&K people with a false manifesto and hollow assurances.

“Where are the 12 free LPG cylinders, the 10 kgs of ration per month, the 200 units of free electricity, and the one lakh jobs promised within six months? Not a single commitment has been fulfilled,” Thakur said, adding that the government has turned governance into a theatre of lies.

Thakur said that while the people are battling skyrocketing prices, power cuts, and unemployment, the NC government is busy with self-praise and PR exercises. “Instead of addressing the grievances of the poor, they are busy celebrating fake anniversaries of failure. This government has lost moral authority to rule,” he said.

Sahil Bashir said the CM’s tall claims of Naya Kashmir have crumbled under the weight of his own inaction. “From youth employment to welfare schemes, every sector has witnessed betrayal. Farmers, daily wagers, Anganwadi workers — all are disillusioned,” he said, adding that the much-hyped welfare schemes announced during the election campaign have either vanished from files or are stuck in bureaucratic red tape. “Not a single beneficiary in my district has received what was promised. People now mock these assurances as political fairy tales,” he said.

Thakur accused Omar administration of thriving on photo opportunities while ignoring the pain of ordinary Kashmiris. He said the CM has failed to maintain even basic governance standards. “Look at the power scenario — massive outages, inflated bills, and zero accountability. This is the reality behind their slogans,” he said.