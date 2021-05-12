Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP accuses state govt of snatching farmers’ land for Katra expressway
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:43 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government of “forcibly snatching” the land of the farmers of Punjab for the construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under the Bharatmala Project.

In a statement, Mann said the state government’s decree to occupy the farmers’ land should be cancelled immediately. “The Amarinder government had issued a notice to forcibly put the amount of the land being acquired for the expressway project in farmers’ accounts. At the same time, the farmers have been warned that if they do not take the government price of the land within 60 days and do not give possession of the land, then the land will be occupied with the help of Punjab Police,” he alleged.

The AAP leader said the party was against the decree and would not allow the land to be taken away forcibly as the farmers were opposed to the collector rates. The chief minister was doing this to appease the Modi government, he claimed.

