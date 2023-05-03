AAP, BJP engage in war of words over Union minister’s remarks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a war of words after Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Thakur held AAP, the biggest reason for the plight of Punjab.

Thankur alleged AAP MLAs for running extortion rackets by first making inspectors conduct searches at traders’ complexes before extorting money in the name of settling the same issue. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a prompt reply to Thakur’s remarks, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Kang said the opposition parties and their leaders didn’t have any actual issues because all they know is “politics of hatred,”

“The ruling AAP government took transparent action whenever there were any allegations of corruption against any AAP MLA or the minister but on the other hand, the BJP welcomed corrupt and criminals to their fold with open arms. We even sacked our ministers but BJP didn’t even sack Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son murdered farmers in broad daylight,” Kang said.

Kang reminded the BJP leader that the people of Punjab have not forgotten about farm laws or the farmers’ agitation.

“On what moral ground Anurag Thakur is questioning AAP when BJP gave ticket to the family of Kuldeep Sengar who was convicted rapist and murderer, freed the rapists of Bilkis Bano, made Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh president of sports federation and protected him,” Kang alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, union minister Anurag Thakur said both AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had talked big about destroying the drug trade but the reality is that the drug trade is flourishing and destroying the future of Punjab’s youth.

“Mothers today are crying bitterly on seeing the dead bodies of their young sons. Singers, sportspersons and businessmen are being murdered here in broad daylight. Criminals are running gang wars while sitting in jails. The law and order situation in Punjab has completely collapsed,” Thakur alleged.

He alleged AAP MLAs for running extortion rackets by first making inspectors conduct searches at traders’ complexes before extorting money in the name of settling the same issue. “The record of corruption, which was established by the Punjab Congress in its five years, is broken by the AAAP in just one year,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}