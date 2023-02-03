Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP announces election in-charges in Haryana

Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:55 AM IST

The win in Punjab was seen as the AAP’s first major step towards expanding its base to other states, especially Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The AAP has appointed Sushil Gupta as Gurugram municipal corporation election in-charge, Nirmal Singh as Manesar municipal corporation election in-charge and Ashok Tanwar as Faridabad election in-charge. (Ayush Sharma)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed a new election in-charge for its Haryana unit, days after it was dissolved.

The AAP has appointed Sushil Gupta as Gurugram municipal corporation election in-charge, Nirmal Singh as Manesar municipal corporation election in-charge and Ashok Tanwar as Faridabad election in-charge.

Earlier on January 25, the party dissolved its Haryana unit.

The AAP’s landslide win in neighbouring Punjab last year triggered a rush of rival political leaders to join the party.

In April last year, Congress’ former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital, in the presence of Kejriwal.

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra, too, joined the AAP.

Welcoming the father-daughter duo to the AAP, Kejriwal had said all workers of the Haryana Democratic Front, a party led by Nirmal Singh, were welcome to the party.

The Haryana Democratic Party eventually merged with AAP.

In May last year, the Delhi chief minister visited Haryana and held a rally in Kurukshetra.

