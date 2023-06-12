Punjab: Two-time MLA Budh Ram named state AAP working president

With its eyes set on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed two-time MLA Budh Ram as the state working president of its Punjab unit and six other office-bearers to rev up its organisational set-up in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed two-time MLA Budh Ram as the state working president of its Punjab unit. (HT file photo)

The appointment of Budh Ram was announced by AAP national general secretary, organisation, Dr Sandeep Pathak.

Also read: Punjab fertiliser traders blame manufacturers for biz losses

Budh Ram, known as Masterji in party circles, is the MLA from Budhlada reserved assembly constituency of Mansa district, which he won in 2017 and 2022. He was earlier appointed the head of the 22-member state core committee set up by the AAP in March 2018 to run the affairs of the state unit after the party faced rebellion by several of its legislators in the previous assembly.

Among the other new office-bearers announced by the party are four state vice-presidents and one state general secretary.

Batala MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kasli, Urmar legislator Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and his Khanna counterpart Tarunpreet Singh Sond have been named state vice-presidents, according to a joint announcement made by Dr Pathak, and chief minister and state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

Party leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, who actively campaigned for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, has been made the state general secretary, while Dharamkot MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose has been appointed the state president of the party’s youth wing.

AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the organisational set-up has been reconstituted to strengthen the party and accelerate its activities in the state. “It is a mix of experience and youth and will work well for the party,” he said.

The 2024 parliamentary elections are crucial for the AAP in Punjab, which is the second state besides Delhi where it is power. The party’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, is from the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navneet Sharma A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector. ...view detail