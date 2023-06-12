Punjab fertiliser traders blame manufacturers for biz losses

Citing losses due to government policies and pressure from manufacturers, fertiliser traders have written to Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, stating that they are left with no option but to quit the trade. Citing losses due to government policies and pressure from manufacturers, fertiliser traders have written to Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, stating that they are left with no option but to quit the trade. (HT FIle)

Punjab Agro Inputs Dealers’ Association president Birinder Singh Kapoor, in a letter to Mandaviya, said that fertiliser companies have been mounting pressure on them, the impact of which is eventually seen on the farmers. “Some dealers are quitting the trade and others are under severe economic and mental pressure. Employment loss will have severe consequences on the economy. The government needs to keep a check on this,” he said.

Moga-based fertiliser trader Dev Raj, who is the owner of Agarwal Sales Corporation, said that manufacturers were forcing him to buy tagged products, which was leading to losses. “Despite the government guidelines, the companies force us to buy additional products at higher price,” he added.

The association further claimed that the Punjab government provided an increased share of fertilisers to cooperative societies even as their number is less than private dealers. “The societies have a certain number of members to whom they provide fertilisers. As such an increased share to societies leads to an imbalance of availability in the market,” they added.

“If a dealer purchases a sealed intake pack and sells it, how can he be made liable for any wrong branding or problems on the part of the manufacturer? The liability in case of sample failure shall rest on the manufacturer alone,” the association further stated.

Moga fertilisers and pesticides association also passed a resolution to not procure compost, bio-fertilisers or sulfur from any company. Association president Pawan Kumar Singla said that they will jointly oppose if any dealer is forced to buy tagged products by fertiliser manufacturers.

An agriculture official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Three trucks, carrying 2,000 bags of city compost, are stationed in Moga but wholesale dealers have refused to unload it. The fertiliser manufacturers are pressuring the dealers to take the delivery. On Sunday, one more truck with 800 bags of city compost reached Baghapurana but dealers refuse to unload it.”

