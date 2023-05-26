Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta appointed Haryana AAP president

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday constituted its Haryana unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president with an eye on the assembly elections in the state next year. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta has emerged as the party’s prominent face in Haryana. (HT File)

Gupta has emerged as the party’s prominent face in the state.

Ashok Tanwar, a former state Congress chief who joined the AAP after a brief association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April last year, has been appointed as the party’s campaign committee chairman, according to a notification issued by AAP national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Journalist-turned-politician Anurag Dhanda has been named the senior state vice-president and Balbir Singh Saini state vice-president.

Saini, a former Haryana minister and Indian National Lok Dal leader, had joined the AAP in March last year.

Chowdhary Nirmal Singh has been appointed as the AAP’s national joint secretary.

The announcement of the new office-bearers by the AAP’s Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to strengthen its base in the state. The party is in power in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, at the helm.