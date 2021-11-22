Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

AAP chief Kejriwal will make a big announcement in Moga today: Bhagwant Mann

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start ‘Mission Punjab’ from Moga by making a big announcement on Monday, AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann said
AAP’s state chief Bhagwant Mann said that Arvind Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next one month and announce the party’s programmes for Punjab and its people. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start ‘Mission Punjab’ from Moga with a big announcement on Monday (November 22), said state unit president Bhagwant Mann.

In a statement, Mann said that Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next one month and announce the party’s programmes for Punjab and its people. He will start the tour with an interaction with women volunteers of the party in Moga. “Kejriwal will also take part in a meeting held by the party in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, he will address a press conference in Amritsar,” he said.

