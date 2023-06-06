AAP condemns Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa’s comment on Ugoke

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday condemned the controversial statement of Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, accusing him of insulting the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that Bajwa had shown his narrow mindedness towards poor people. “These leaders are unable to digest how those whom they used to consider lower than them became MLAs,” he alleged.

Cheema said the entire Opposition is scared of decisions being taken by chief minister Bhagwant Mann for the progress of Punjab and also of the campaign to rid the state of corruption and mafia. Cheema, while praising Ugoke, said he is a hardworking and young leader who is working for the progress of Punjab. Ugoke had defeated the then Congress chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly elections by a margin of more than 38,000 votes.

Cheema warned Bajwa and asked him to apologise for his statement in a week. He also appealed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to take strict action against the leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}