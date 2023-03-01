AAP, Congress flay LPG price hike

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Wednesday slammed the central government over increasing the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹50 and commercial LPG cylinders ₹350.

Chandigarh Youth Congress workers protesting against LPG price hike at Sector 16/17 Roundabout in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The AAP and the Congress on Wednesday slammed the central government over increasing the price of domestic LPG cylinders. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said, “In the last two years alone, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹409 by the Narendra Modi-led central government. The PM came to power, promising to reduce inflation in 100 days, but has failed miserably.”

He said the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was ₹400 during the UPA regime and had now increased massively to ₹1,112.50: “The colossal price hike is antithetical to the tall yet hollow promises made by the dispensation.”

Also criticising the Chandigarh administration for the proposed hike in water tariff, electricity tariff and garbage collection fee, besides ban on apartmentalisation, Lucky said the Congress will gherao the Punjab Raj Bhawan on March 13 as a mark of protest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra said, “The BJP is introducing new taxes every day, breaking the backbone of the common man. Government is not meant to just collect taxes, but also to provide facilities to people. Sadly, Chandigarh residents are troubled by broken roads, poor sanitation, erratic garbage collection timings and damaged swings in parks. But no one is paying heed to these problems.”