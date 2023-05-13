Congress’ citadel breached: AAP takes lead in seven of nine assembly segments

With the victory of Sushil Kumar Rinku, the Aam Aadmi Party has breached into the Congress stronghold ending its two decades of supremacy in Doaba politics. AAP gained a significant vote share in all the nine assembly segments under Jalandhar parliamentary constituency convincingly winning seven segments. (HT Photo)

Congress had remained undefeated in this parliamentary constituency since 1999.

AAP gained a significant vote share in all the nine assembly segments under Jalandhar parliamentary constituency< convincingly winning seven segments—Adampur, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar West, Shahkot and Phillaur. Surprisingly, the BJP remained victorious in two key segments -- Jalandhar Central by 546 votes and Jalandhar North by 1,259 votes. The Jalandhar Central constituency is represented by AAP MLA Raman Arora, while Jalandhar North is represented by Congress MLA Avtar Singh alias Bawa Henry.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the AAP had managed to make inroads in the Jalandhar constituency but failed to end Congress’ supremacy even with a wave in its favour across the state. In the assembly polls, Congress had won five out of nine segments, while the AAP bagged the remaining seats.

Even in the Phillaur segment, which is considered a traditional bastion of the Chaudhary family presently represented by Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary’s son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, the AAP managed to secure a lead of 6,999 votes.

Rinku took the lead of 9,351 from the Adampur constituency, which is represented by Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, while the lead in the Kartarpur constituency was 10,682 where friction between Chaudhary clan seems to have dented Congress’ prospects. In Nakodar, the AAP candidate got a lead of 5,306 votes as it faced main competition from the SAD contestant from this segment.

In Jalandhar Cantt, represented by Congress MLA Pargat Singh, the AAP got a lead of 6,995 votes.

In Jalandhar West, Rinku’s lead swelled to 9,467 votes, while AAP won Shahkot by a thin margin of 273 votes.

Segment-wise leads

Constituency segment AAP CONGRESS SAD-BSP BJP LEAD

Adampur 32,228 22,877 21,115 6,564 9,351 (AAP)

Kartarpur 37,951 24,061 27,269 8,354 10,682 (AAP)

Nakodar 34,740 25,760 29,434 10,407 5,306 (AAP)

Jalandhar Cantt 32,217 25,222 14,052 17,781 6,995 (AAP)

Jalandhar North 30,290 27,946 6,549 31,549 1,259 (BJP)

Jalandhar Central 24,716 24,368 5,025 25,259 546 (BJP)

Jalandhar West 35,288 25,821 6,294 21,326 9,467 (AAP)

Shahkot 36,010 35,737 19,106 7,119 273 (AAP)

Phillaur 38,657 31,658 29,510 5,847 6,999 (AAP)

