AAP expands organisational structure in Punjab, makes new appointments

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday expanded its organisational structure in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings
Published on Jul 12, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday expanded its organisation set up in Punjab, appointing five new state secretaries, six joint secretaries, two Lok Sabha in-charges and state-level functionaries of several wings. Gurdev Singh Lakhna, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, Shaminder Khinda, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Amandeep Singh Mohie have been appointed as state secretaries, according to orders issued by AAP state president Bhagwant Mann, state affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and state co-in-charge.

AAP state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang has been made in-charge of the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency whereas Sharan Pal Makkar is in-charge of Ludhiana seat. Similarly, party spokesperson Neel Garg, Mohanlal, Harcharan Singh Sandhu, Prem Kumar, Kartar Pehelwan and Gurpal Singh have been made the state joint secretaries. Apart from this, the party appointed Baljinder Kaur as the state head of the women’s wing and Surendra Singh Sodhi as the sports wing head.

