AAP extends support to employees on OPS issue

Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:48 AM IST

Former MP Rajan Sushant and other AAP leaders also met the employees sitting on a chain hunger strike in Dharamshala

ByHT Correspondent

DHARAMSHALA The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the state government employees who are demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state. AAP workers led by former MP Rajan Sushant, who recently rejoined the party, took out a protest march and staged a demonstration at Dharamshala. They submitted a memorandum to the Kangra deputy commissioner. Speaking on the occasion, Sushant said that if voted to power the AAP will restore the OPS for the state government employees. “The New Pension Scheme was forced on the state by the then NDA government in 2004, and AAP opposes this scheme,” he said.

Sushant and other AAP leaders also met the employees sitting on a chain hunger strike in Dharamshala and assured them of full support.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
