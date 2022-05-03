AAP government failed to take preventive measures: Navjot Sidhu on Patiala clashes
: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for the last week’s clashes in Patiala, saying that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation is short of enough experience and failed to take preventive measures to avoid the incident that was designed to create panic and polarise voters for political gains.
Sidhu was interacting with the media after leading a candle light march taken at the heritage street near Golden Temple.
He said the march was taken out for unity, peace and universal brotherhood and to protest against divisive forces hell bent to polarise Punjab. “Socio-economic fabric of punjabiyat is our invincible armour,” he said.
He said a memorandum was submitted to the government and yet it did not take preventive action.
“A wise man takes preventive measures on seeing any trouble ahead. The government should have imposed section 144 at that time. It should have adopted the strategy of ‘prevent and repair’ rather than ‘repent and repair’. The government is short of enough experience,” he said.
The memorandum was submitted to police officials by Barjinder Singh Parwana, who has been arrested as the key accused in this case, seeking ban on the “Khalistan-Murdabad” march planned by right-wing leaders, including Harish Singla.
Sidhu said that everybody knows who was behind the sacrilege. “It was done just to create panic and polarise voters for political gains. Efforts are being made to divide us. We were one, are and will remain,” he added.
“Punjab demands peace and business. However, some forces are trying to spread an atmosphere of fear. I strongly condemn it,” he said.
“Despite being diverse, we are one family. BR Ambedkar united the people of India and Punjab. Whenever anyone tries to hit this mutual brotherhood and unity of this family, I will confront him carrying the shield of Punjab and Punjabiyat. The Shield of Punjab has been given to us by guru sahiban who teaches equality to mankind. Foundation of Khalsa means elimination of casteism. That is why doors of Sri Darbar Sahib are open for the people of all castes and creeds. Whoever tries to break our harmony, he or she will face the music,” he said.
He was accompanied by his supporters, including ex-MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Navtej Singh Cheema and Sunil Dutti, in the march.
-
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
-
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
-
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
-
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
-
Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday. Assistant jail superintendent, Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
