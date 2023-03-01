AAP government turning a blind eye to Amritpal’s activities: Punjab BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the disturbed law and order in the state.

The Punjab BJP president, who was in Ludhiana on Wednesday, said the AAP government has turned a blind eye to radical Sikh activist Amritpal Singh’s provocative actions of display and carrying of firearms at public places, making provocative speeches and creating an atmosphere of fear in the state (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma, who was in the city, said the AAP government has turned a blind eye to radical Sikh activist Amritpal Singh’s provocative actions of display and carrying of firearms at public places, making provocative speeches and creating an atmosphere of fear in the state.

Law and order is state subject and it is the responsibility of the state government to keep a tab on anti-social elements in Punjab, he added.

He said, “The politics of perception has touched the lowest ebb in the state and if the Central government tries to intervene or take any suo-moto action, then AAP would make hue and cry over federal structure of the state being under threat.”

However, the Central government is ready to offer help if the state government would seek any kind of assistance, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma, while referring to the violence in Ajnala, said no person or organisation has the right to take the law in their hands.

Further speaking on the violence, he said,“Using Guru Granth Sahib while capturing the police station is nothing but a sacrilege. It was after a lot of sacrifices that the state has earned the much-needed peace and revived from the dark days of militancy. No organisation or individual would be allowed to break the communal harmony in the state for personal gain.