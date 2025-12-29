AAP govt acting like event mgmt firm: Jakhar on special session on VB-G RAM G

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab state president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is acting like an event management company and is preparing to add yet another propaganda exercise to the series of special sessions of the Vidhan Sabha, instead of focusing on the development of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab state president Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar claimed that the Bhagwant Mann–led AAP government has failed on every front and has no achievements to count on, and, therefore, keeps rolling out new propaganda every day. He described the special session being convened to oppose the G Ram G Law as the next episode in this series.

“It would be better if the government used a special session to discuss the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and to deliberate on the frequent murders and extortion threats being reported almost daily,” he added in a statement.

He said that during the recent visit of Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the state, people from every district highlighted corruption in the MGNREGA, which has now been replaced by VB-G RAM G.

He urged the chief minister to issue a White Paper on the corruption that has taken place in Punjab under this scheme over the past four years.

The BJP state chief said that if this government believed that the scheme did not require any amendments and was ideal in its present form, then why did it fail to provide 100 days of employment to Punjab’s poor over the last four years?

“Implementing the scheme was entirely the responsibility of the state government. The state government of misleading poor people by getting forms filled and thumb impressions taken, while questioning why the rightful four years of employment of these poor people were denied,” he added.

Challenging the CM, Jakhar asked why the AAP government is troubled when the central government is promising to stop corruption in the scheme and provide 125 days of work instead of 100.

He said the AAP government should stop misleading the poor of Punjab. The BJP leader said that the central government has clearly stated that full employment must be ensured under this scheme, while the state government is opposing the new law. He added that when the central government has guaranteed 125 days of work, the state government should implement the scheme effectively.

He pointed out that during the current financial year, the poor in Punjab have been provided an average of only 26 days of employment, whereas in previous years, this government managed an average of just 38 days. “This exposes the anti-poor face of the AAP government. The drama of convening special sessions is only meant to hide its shortcomings,” he alleged. Jakhar said that the government has so far convened nine special sessions of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, but apart from presenting them as events, the government should also make public what benefits, if any, these sessions have brought to the common people of the state.