AAP govt should take steps to discourage caste-based crematoriums: Mazhabi Sikhs
Socially marginalised mazhabi Sikh community in Punjab is hoping the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take steps to discourage the tradition of caste-based crematoriums in the villages of the state.
Members of the community say like caste-based gurdwaras, separate crematoriums in villages speak volumes of the existing caste discrimination.
Gurtej Singh, 56, from Jhmuba village said his village has separate crematoriums for mazhabi Sikhs and another for the rest of the communities.
“Dominant castes do not mind hiring us for works at their fields and even homes. But when it comes to death, we are reminded of our caste. It is unfortunate that caste-biased cremation grounds are still accepted as a rural custom. The government should intervene and insist panchayats for common crematoriums,” he said.
Daily wager Kewal Singh, 35, of Bathinda’s Jangi Rana village said the members of ‘vehre wale’, a term commonly used to denote mazhabi Sikhs, are not barred to visit shrines or attending funerals at other crematoriums meant for other castes, but in death, we see discrimination through the caste-based cremation grounds.
Sunny Singh, 22, from Jawaharke village in Mansa, who is working as a clerk with an arthiya, said the dominant caste may not be calling them untouchables but the separate cremation grounds hint at the unsaid reality.
The community wants the AAP government in the state to take measures to discourage the tradition of maintaining caste-based cremation grounds in the villages of Punjab and promote use of common crematoriums.
Responding to a question raised by AAP MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura during the recent assembly session, the rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal informed the house that 80% villages of Punjab have two or more cremation grounds.
Giaspura told HT that as respective state governments failed to ensure a common crematorium for all communities, elected representatives from the oppressed castes are to be blamed for not working in this direction.
According to Bali Bahadur, head of the sociology department at the Central University of Punjab in Bathinda, casteism is widely prevalent in Punjab, including among Sikhs and the state government might start incentivising panchayats with additional funds to develop common cremation sites.
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
