AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh’s arrest
Cabinet ministers, MLAs and party leaders participated in these protests against the ‘dictatorial step’ of the Modi government at the Centre
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders protested across the state against the BJP government for arresting party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
Cabinet ministers, MLAs and party leaders participated in these protests against the ‘dictatorial step’ of the Modi government at the Centre.
“The Prime Minister has got the MP arrested because he raised his voice against the government in the Parliament,” said a party release.
In Jalandhar’s Nakodar, local MP Shushil Kumar Rinku, cabinet minister Balkar Singh, MLAs Raman Arora, Sheetal Angural and Inderjit Kaur Mann were among those who protested. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak led the protest in Pathankot, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Amritsar, and Meet Hayer in Barnala.
AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram said the ED did not find even a single penny or a single illegal document from Sanjay Singh’s house. “All this is being done just to scare and silence us,” he claimed.