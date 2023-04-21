Punjab: Jalalabad AAP MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father arrested for extortion

Surinder Kamboj, 67, the father of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, was arrested in an extortion case in Fazilka on Friday.

Surinder Kamboj, 67, the father of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, was arrested in an extortion case in Fazilka on Friday.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur said Surinder Kamboj was among four local residents booked for extortion under Sections 384, 389 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of property dealer Sunil Kumar.

In his complaint, the 42-year-old property dealer, who also stays in Jalalabad town, said that on Thursday, he got a call from a local resident, Rano Bai, who said she needed a house on rent. He went to show her a property on the Doctor Wali Street and returned shortly thereafter.

“In the evening, Rano called him up and her 23-year-old son Sunil Rai accused Sunil Kumar of taking advantage of her. A few minutes later, another woman called him up and rudely asked him whether he’s a property dealer or a rapist,” the complainant said.

Later, Surinder Kamboj called up Sunil Kumar to say that Rano Bai had reached the local civil hospital after lodging a complaint of rape against the property dealer. He said he could meet him if he wanted to sort out the matter amicably.

When Sunil Kumar reached Surinder Kamboj’s house, he demanded ₹10 lakh to sort out the matter.

“We received the complaint and caught Surinder Kamboj accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant,” said Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police Atul Soni.

The case was registered against Surinder Kamboj, Rano Bai, Sunil Rai and his wife. While Surinder Kamboj and Sunil Rai, who is unemployed, have been arrested, the two women are absconding.

When contacted, AAP leader Goldy Kamboj said: “We have zero-tolerance for corruption, whosoever may be involved. I am staying away from my father since long and have nothing to do with this. The law will take its own course. I won’t interfere.”

It is learnt that Surinder Kamboj was booked by Chandigarh Police in 2007 in a flesh trade racket and for vehicle thefts. Though Goldy claimed his father stayed separately, both were seen attending social and political events together recently.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Congress rebel-turned AAP leader Goldy defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Akali stronghold of Jalalabad by 30,374 votes.