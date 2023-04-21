Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five-time former Punjab CM, Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Mohali hospital ICU

Five-time former Punjab CM, Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Mohali hospital ICU

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 21, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah enquires after 95-year-old Akali leader’s health from his son and ex-deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal; Badal Senior has been hospitalised since Sunday following uneasiness in chest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali five days ago, was shifted to its intensive care unit (ICU) on Friday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Mohali on Friday. (HT file photo)
Teams of doctors attending to him said that Badal, who was hospitalised last Sunday after he complained of uneasiness in the chest, is stable now and all his vital organs are functioning normally.

Union home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to wish Akali patriarch a speedy recovery. “Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Shah tweeted.

In January 2022, Badal tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. Ever since, he has been visiting hospitals for check-ups.

Sign out