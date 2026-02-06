AAP leader’s murder in Jalandhar triggers outrage, Oppn guns for CM

The murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi, 38, outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town on Friday morning triggered outrage with opposition parties alleging a breakdown of law and order under the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Police personnel investigate the Thar jeep belonging to Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi after he was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurudwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town area on Friday morning. (PTI Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the situation “anarchy” and demanded the chief minister’s immediate resignation. “Punjab is bleeding under AAP’s ‘zero fear’ government. Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own government,” Badal posted on X. He claimed that nearly 25 murders have occurred in January alone, occurring at busy markets, wedding venues, and religious sites. “Where is the Punjab Police’s much-hyped ‘war on gangsters’? Bhagwant Mann doesn’t deserve to be in the chair even for one more day,” he said.

The attack took place around 8am when Oberoi, a local financier and property businessman, was leaving the gurdwara in his Mahindra Thar. Two unidentified assailants on a two-wheeler approached the vehicle and fired 8 to 10 rounds at close range. Oberoi sustained multiple bullet injuries, including a fatal shot to the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Congress and BJP also joined the offensive. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the safety of ordinary citizens if ruling party leaders are being gunned down, while BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh described the incident as a “chilling reminder” of the rise of “gangster raj” in the state.

Senior police officials, including ACP Parminder Singh, said that preliminary evidence suggests the attackers may have conducted a recce of the victim’s movements. Multiple police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from the Model Town area to trace the assailants, who fled immediately after the shooting.