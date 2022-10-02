AAP leader Sanjay Singh visits Adampur school, seeks votes for party

: In the run up to the by-election to the Adampur assembly seat, Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday visited a government school in a village under the constituency and expressed concern over its poor infrastructure, urging people to vote for AAP in the upcoming bypoll.

Singh visited the school in Bir Babran village in Hisar’s Adampur constituency, where bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as the Congress legislator after joining BJP.

Singh said the students of the school were forced to sit on the floor and there was no facility of desks for them.

“The washrooms of the school are in dilapidated condition and now, we have decided to build the washroom for students. This all happened due to one family’s (Kuldeep Bishnoi) rule. Their family has represented this seat since 1968 and the schools and roads are in bad shape here.

“Our common workers had defeated big stalwarts in Punjab polls. In Haryana, people are looking at AAP due to our government’s focus on health, education and employment,” Singh said.

Slamming the BJP-JJP government in the state, Singh said many schools in Haryana did not have teachers and students were forced to study while sitting on the ground floor.

“Haryana is facing dynasty politics. The Chautala clan and Bhajan Lal clan have become private limited companies and now time has come to teach them a lesson by ensuring their defeat. I urge all the voters of Adampur constituency to cast their vote in large numbers in favour of AAP in the upcoming bypoll and ensure Bishnoi family’s defeat from here,” he added.

Singh said that Bishnoi had joined BJP along with his son and wife as he was facing many cases.

“With a fear of going to jail, Bishnoi switched sides. He met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urging him to give ticket to his son in the bypoll. Instead of thinking about poor children and their education, his main focus is to adjust his son in politics,” he added.

AAP’s Haryana incharge Sushil Gupta said the BJP-JJP government is bringing such laws which are neither in favour of farmers nor in favour of traders. ENDS