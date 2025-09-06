AAP leader Sisodia calls on Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali and enquired after his health. AAP leader Manish Sisodia met Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday and enquired after his health. (HT file photo)

Mann, 51, was hospitalised on Friday evening after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate.

Mann is currently under observation, according to hospital authorities.

The CM was unwell for the past three days, Sisodia told reporters after meeting Mann. “He had an electrolyte imbalance,” said the AAP’s Punjab incharge.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at home.

“On Saturday evening, his pulse rate dropped and thereafter he was hospitalised. He has been under observation since then,” Sisodia said.

“He is stable and there is nothing to worry about. According to doctors, he will remain in hospital for one or two more days,” he added.

On his conversation with Mann, Sisodia said the CM talked about the flood situation in Punjab.

On Friday, a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed after he fell ill. The CM could also not accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to the flood-hit areas on Thursday.