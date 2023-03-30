AAP leaders detained in Karnal during protest against Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, along with a group of party leaders, was detained by the Karnal police soon after they launched a poster campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

AAP leaders being detained during a protest against the Centre in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Heavy police deployment was made outside the venue of a press conference at a private resort in chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency where the AAP leaders had launched a foot march against the central government.

Earlier, while interacting with the media, Gupta accused the Centre of suppressing the voice of the Opposition by threatening them of police action and sending them to jails.

“The present regime reminds us of the British era wherein people were arrested for installing posters. 138 FIRs have been registered in Delhi for installing anti-Modi posters,” said Gupta.

He alleged that the Haryana police are also threatening AAP workers to prevent them from pasting posters against PM Modi in different cities of Haryana. He also slammed union and state governments over the issues of farmers, unemployment and law-and-order.

Replying a question, he also slammed the government for not forming a joint parliamentary committee over the Adani issue. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said around 30 persons were detained as a preventive measure but were later released by executive magistrate. He added no FIR was registered against any protester.

AAP to strengthen cadre in Haryana

Talking to Hindustan Times, Gupta said the party will soon strengthen the cadre from booth to constituency level. The party has already announced to launch a membership drive in Haryana under which 10 lakh new members will be enrolled.

He said that officer-bearers will also be appointed at block and district-level to strengthen party cadre at the ground level ahead of next year’s elections.

