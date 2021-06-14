Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leaders protest outside Punjab CM’s house, detained
chandigarh news

AAP leaders protest outside Punjab CM’s house, detained

AAP staged protest to demand FIR against social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for alleged irregularities in post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students in Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:50 PM IST
AAP leaders being detained during a protest outside the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Police detained 27 Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers as they staged a protest in front of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence in Chandigarh.

Led by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the protesters marched towards the CM’s residence to demand an FIR against social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students in Punjab.

Party MLAs Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Baldev Singh, Budhram, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Kulwant Singh Pandori were also present. The Chandigarh Police detained them and took them to the Sector 17 police station, according to a party release. AAP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura started a hunger strike in police custody.

Cheema alleged the state government had squandered crores of rupees in scholarships for 2 lakh Dalit students and jeopardised their future. He also announced hunger strike by AAP workers on Tuesday in front of offices of deputy commissioners in all districts across Punjab.

Giaspura alleged an inquiry report submitted by a senior IAS officer on the post-matric scholarship scheme had revealed that funds were given to fake colleges. “With the state assembly elections due in a few months, the Congress government is doing a drama by releasing some of the amount,” the AAP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP