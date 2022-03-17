AAP misused state’s money in oath-taking, says Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday lambasted the AAP leadership for squandering crores of rupees on the swearing-in ceremony.

In a statement, Chugh said while the people of Punjab expected the entire Cabinet to be sworn-in, the AAP leadership chose only to celebrate chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He said, “AAP has set another example of misuse of state money by spending a huge amount on advertisements and making the CM’s swearing-in function so demonstrative.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chugh took exception to the fact that many AAP MLAs have been “disrupting” the working of hospitals and schools before being sworn in as MLAs.

He said the brute majority that AAP has got must not play a disruptive role in the state. “Punjab is a sensitive state and AAP should realise its responsibility”, Chugh said.

He said the chief minister should focus on improving the deteriorating the law and order situation in the state and stop incidents of sacrilege taking place in Punjab.