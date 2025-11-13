AAP MLA Raman Arora receives extortion calls, files complaint

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, on Wednesday filed a complaint with police claiming that he had been receiving threatening calls from an unidentified foreign caller demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, on Wednesday filed a complaint with police claiming that he had been receiving threatening calls from an unidentified foreign caller demanding ₹ 5 crore as extortion money.

Arora, who is out on bail in alleged corruption and extortion cases, has submitted a written complaint regarding the matter, claiming that he received the calls twice on November 8 and 9, in which the caller threatened to eliminate him and his family if their demands are not met.

“At first, I ignored that the caller during a maiden call received on his personal number on November 8. However, the unidentified caller, who didn’t disclose his identity, again called me and threatened to face dire consequences if his demands were not fulfilled,” Arora said in his complaint.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa acknowledged the complaint and said that the police have started an investigation into the matter.

“The police are in the process of verifying the facts mentioned in the complaint. The complainant had not come up with any sort of audio call recordings and had mentioned only a foreign number. We are cross-checking the details, and further action will be taken according to the law,” CP Randhawa said.

The Punjab government had withdrawn Arora’s security cover on May 12, days before he was arrested by the state vigilance bureau in an alleged corruption case on May 23.

He was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the corruption case on September 3, but he was booked by Jalandhar police in an alleged extortion case soon after. Arora came out on bail on September 22 after spending four months in jail.

Arora is facing one corruption case involving officials Jalandhar municipal corporation and another FIR related to allegedly extorting money from a private parking contractor.

In its 900-page chargesheet, Arora was accused of misusing his political power to extort money from local traders and commercial property owners.

The state government had already granted permission for the VB to proceed with Arora’s prosecution.

The chargesheet alleges that Arora, in collaboration with assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, issued building violation notices to commercial and residential projects, which were then resolved in exchange for bribes. Builders were reportedly directed to meet Arora directly to settle the issues.

During a raid at Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments, and several incriminating documents. The bureau also recovered 75-80 violation notices, allegedly issued as part of the extortion scheme. Additionally, several police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have been questioned.