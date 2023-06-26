AAP MLAs’ pilot vehicle hit by car in Kurukshetra, driver hurt

Security staff of the Derabassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa escaped unhurt and driver of an accompanying pilot vehicle sustained minor injuries after a private car hit the pilot vehicle of the cavalcade near Shahabad of Kurukshetra.

Security staff of the Derabassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa escaped unhurt and driver of an accompanying pilot vehicle sustained minor injuries after a private car hit the pilot vehicle of the cavalcade near Shahabad of Kurukshetra.

As per the police the incident took place late night Saturday when the MLA, while returning from Delhi stopped near the Miri Piri Hospital on the NH-44 and a SUV rammed into the pilot vehicle from the rear.

The SUV was also damaged in the accident. Security personnel nabbed the car driver and also informed the police about the accident. The Investigating officer Sushil Kumar said that all the passengers involved in the MLA’s convoy escaped unhurt, and the police investigation is going on, the SUV has been taken into possession.

Investigating officer Sushil Kumar said the car occupants and the police personnel in the MLA’s convoy escaped unhurt in the accident, only driver of the pilot vehicle accompanying MLA’s vehicle sustained minor injuries

