AAP nominees Seechewal, Sahney file papers for RS seats from state

Chandigarh

Renowned environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday filed their nomination papers as candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seechewal and Sahney, both Padma Shri awardees, submitted their nomination papers to the secretary of the Punjab legislative assembly in the presence of cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. Their candidature was announced by the ruling AAP in Punjab last week.

The two Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant as the term of current members Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhunder will expire on July 4. Soni and Bhunder belong to the Congress and SAD, respectively.

Tuesday was the last day for filing of nominations and no other candidate filed papers. Given the AAP’s overwhelming majority in the state assembly with 92 of the 117 seats, both Seechewal and Sahney are set to get elected unopposed. The result will be clear on June 3, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seechewal, the ‘Eco Baba’ who works for underprivileged

Known as ‘Eco Baba’, Seechewal was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160km tributary of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. He has built schools and colleges for the underprivileged in different places in Punjab. His work was also applauded by late President APJ Abdul Kalam, who visited his village, Seechewal, twice.

Sahney, an entrepreneur, educationist, social activist

The other AAP nominee, Sahney, is an entrepreneur, educationist, and philanthropist. He is the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) that operates in 22 countries to foster social, economic, and cultural bonds. He is credited with evacuating over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights and rehabilitating them other than ensuring free education of their children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All 7 RS members from Punjab to be from AAP

With their election, all seven Rajya Sabha members from Punjab will be from AAP. In March, the party had fielded former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, then Punjab affairs in-charge Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for five vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab and they were all elected unopposed.