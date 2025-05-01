AAP playing dirty politics on BBMB decision: Haryana CM

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of politicising the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) decision to allocate 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, saying the AAP resorts to “dirty politics” as elections approach. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of politicising the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) decision to allocate 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, saying the AAP resorts to “dirty politics” as elections approach. (HT file photo)

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula, Saini said: “The people of Punjab understand that the AAP is playing dirty politics. When will they engage in development politics? After Delhi, the AAP has started to realise that the people of Punjab are going to oust them. Mann Sahib should not engage in partisan politics.”

Citing the example of Bhai Kanhaiya, Saini said, “Punjab is the land of saints, and its people used to offer water to everyone. We should take inspiration from them. This is about drinking water. Punjab is our elder brother; why create differences? If Punjab is thirsty, we will give water from our share. The AAP had accused Haryana of mixing poison in the Yamuna during the Delhi election campaign. This is low-level politics.”

After the BBMB decision on Wednesday, Mann had accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the board to meet Haryana’s demands when the neighbouring state had already exhausted its water share by March.

Saini said Mann should work in the interest of farmers instead of inciting them to take the path of protest.