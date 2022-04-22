AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), filed the plea with “manipulated documents”.
The DC‘s response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
It was filed by the MC secretary on behalf of deputy commissioner, who was the prescribed authority for conducting the elections, and other official respondents.
In the January 8 mayoral elections, BJP’s first-time councillor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon had won after defeating AAP’s Anju Katyal by one vote. AAP has questioned why one torn vote in the mayor’s election, in favour of the BJP, was not declared invalid by the presiding officer, while another with a “tick mark”, in favour of the AAP, was.
In the polls for the senior deputy mayor, BJP’s Dalip Sharma, pipped Prem Lata by two votes and for the deputy mayor’s post, BJP’s Anup Gupta and AAP’s Ram Chander Yadav were tied at 14 votes each, after which a draw of lot was conducted which went in Gupta’s favour.
At 14, AAP has the most councillors in the 35-member House, but for the mayoral polls, BJP, with its 13 councillors, also had 14 votes, including that of the MP.
The DC submitted that the AAP leaders had submitted a representation to him on January 8, only disputing the mayor’s elections. It was signed by Anju Katyal only. But in high court, the representation produced disputes the election to all three posts and is also signed by other AAP leaders.
This representation is not part of official record of the administration, the DC said, adding that “additions/ modifications” have been made in the representation submitted before HC.
The DC said the elections were held with secret ballot as per the provisions of the law. But, after remaining unsuccessful, vague and “vexatious allegations” are being levelled against the officials who were part of the process. The representatives of both the parties were associated with the poll process and their objections were dealt with by the presiding officer, the official said, demanding that the petition be dismissed with “exemplary cost”.
The court has posted the matter for hearing in July, asking AAP leaders to respond to the reply of UT, if required.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
-
Students protesting on campus required to carry ID cards: Panjab University
Panjab University on Thursday made it compulsory for students to carry their ID cards while participating in any protest on the campus. Student bodies had also organised a joint protest earlier this month. Students For Society president Sandeep said it was a direct attack on students' democratic rights. PU DUI Renu Vig said, “Students have been advised to carry their ID cards with them only to ensure there are no outsiders on the campus.”
-
Chandigarh admn gives slum-dwellers two days to leave before razing Colony Number 4
Moving ahead with its plan to carry out a demolition drive in Colony Number 4 to reclaim public land, the UT administration on Thursday directed the colony residents to remove their belongings and vacate the land before April 23. Estate Office personnel on Thursday made public announcements at the colony asking residents to remove their belongings, as when the administration takes action against the illegal constructions, any damage to belongings will not be its responsibility.
-
Chandigarh: CBI arrests debt recovery officer for accepting ₹70,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested an officer with the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17 for accepting ₹70,000 as bribe. The arrest came following a complaint by a resident of Kaithal, Haryana. There he met the accused, Sunil Kumar Tiwary, who sought a bribe of ₹2 lakh to help Tiwary and later settled for ₹70,000. As Tiwary accepted the bribe, he was caught red-handed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics