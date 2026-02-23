AAP sarpanch murder: Two arrested after encounter

Two persons, allegedly involved in the recent daylight murder of Thathian Mahantan village sarpanch (AAP leader) Harbarinder Singh, were arrested after an encounter near Naushehra Pannuan village on Sunday, police said. Identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh, both from Chohla Sahib village of the district, they suffered bullet injuries in their legs, officials said. Sarpanch Harbarinder Singh was shot dead at a wedding on February 18. Police officials inspecting the encounter site in Naushehra Pannuan village, Tarn Taran, on Sunday.

An official said a police team, along with Tarn Taran CIA, Sarhali police station and AGTF personnel, were on hunt for for various criminals since Saturday evening based on specific intelligence inputs. Several traps were laid at different locations. “Near a canal, close to Naushehra Pannuan, police personnel cornered two youths on a motorcycle based on a tip-off on Sunday,” he said.

Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said both opened fire targeting the police party. Cops retaliated in self-defence, following which one of the accused sustained a gunshot injury near his knee and the other in his leg. Both were apprehended and later admitted to hospital.

According to the police, one of the four main accused involved in that case — Sharanpreet Singh — was present at the crime scene along with the shooters when the firing took place. His exact role is under examination. He will be subjected to detailed interrogation and in-depth investigation.

Officials said further questioning, after the suspects get the medical treatment, is expected to provide crucial information leading to the identification, tracing and arrest of the remaining accused in the sarpanch murder case.

After sarpanch Harbarinder was shot dead, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had suspended Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagbir Singh and Sarhali station house officer (SHO) Gurvinder Singh over lapses in preventive policing.

The incident comes more than a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader Jarmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district was shot dead during a marriage function on January 4.

Harbarinder had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace, Sidhu Farm, when three armed men opened fire on him from close range, police said. Around 500 guests were present when the attackers struck. The killing comes amid the Punjab government’s ongoing anti-gangster drive.