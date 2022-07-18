AAP shifting burden of free power to honest consumers: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for issuing hefty bills to power consumers across the state.

“It is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Warring remarked in a statement, while referring to the bills sent to domestic consumers which are almost three times more than the normal bills.

“This means the AAP government is shifting the burden of free power from one section of the population to another section, which is unfair and unacceptable,” he said, adding that the Congress will not allow the government to rob honest consumers who have been paying electricity bills regularly.

Warring disclosed that he had received reports from a cross-section of people in the state that the PSPCL had issued unusually hefty bills to domestic consumers. Even two-bedroom apartments have been served monthly bills to the tune of ₹20,000 each, which is unacceptable, he said.

“We welcome free electricity to deserving consumers, but not at the cost of other consumers, ”he said.