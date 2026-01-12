AAP slams BJP over illegal dumping of Chandigarh waste in Mohali

Two days after garbage from the Dadumajra dumping ground in Chandigarh was illegally transported and dumped in New Chandigarh, Mohali, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held a joint press conference demanding strict accountability. Ahluwalia questioned the silence of Chandigarh BJP leaders, stating that no condemnation had been issued more than 48 hours after the incident. (HT Photo)

Punjab general secretary and chairman of the Punjab water supply and sewerage board, Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, alongside AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal Yadav were among those present.

Preliminary reports revealed that waste loaded into more than a dozen tippers was discarded near Palhedi village in Punjab. Acting swiftly, Punjab Police and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials seized five tippers at the scene, registered an FIR, and initiated legal proceedings.

Ahluwalia questioned the silence of Chandigarh BJP leaders, stating that no condemnation had been issued more than 48 hours after the incident. He urged the Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, to order the strictest possible action against those involved.

Highlighting systemic failures, Ahluwalia said that while tenders worth crores of rupees had been awarded for waste processing at Dadumajra, the garbage heaps remain largely untouched. He alleged the incident exposes the misuse of public funds under political patronage.

He further stressed that dumping Chandigarh’s waste in Punjab is a serious offence with grave public health implications that could not have occurred without collusion. AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal Yadav alleged that the BJP, previously accused of ‘stealing votes’, was now ‘stealing garbage’. He claimed that despite massive payments to waste-processing agencies, the illegal dumping constitutes fraud against taxpayers. Yadav demanded that a secondary FIR be registered in Chandigarh and that the guilty parties face strict punishment.