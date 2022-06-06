AAP slams Congress turncoats as ‘opportunistic’

A day after four former Congress ministers joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday termed them as “opportunistic” leaders who switched sides to serve their vested interests.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, said the BJP has taken “trash” of Congress and it has yet again exposed the double standards of the party.

Former Congress ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora had joined the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Kang alleged that former health minister Balbir Sidhu was blamed for alleged corruption in the award of contracts for COVID-19 kits to private firms.

“Likewise, Arora, Kangar and Verka were also embroiled in controversies as Congress ministers,” he claimed.

He further said that Verka had once even called Prime Minister Narendra Modi anti-Dalit and anti-farmer for attempting to weaken Punjab. Questioning Union Minister Amit Shah, Kang asked him to clarify if these leaders had suddenly become trustworthy for the BJP.

Deserters will regret: Warring

To boost the morale of the party workers in Hoshiarpur, who were feeling let down by the desertion of former minister Sunder Sham Arora, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring held a meeting with them in the city on Sunday.

He said the party leaders who deserted the Congress and joined the BJP would soon regret their decision. He said that Arora had not only betrayed the Congress but thousands of workers who had supported him all these years. Arora was made the vice president of the PPCC and given the responsibility of several districts to strengthen the organisation.