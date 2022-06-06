AAP slams Congress turncoats as ‘opportunistic’
A day after four former Congress ministers joined the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday termed them as “opportunistic” leaders who switched sides to serve their vested interests.
Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, said the BJP has taken “trash” of Congress and it has yet again exposed the double standards of the party.
Former Congress ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora had joined the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday.
Kang alleged that former health minister Balbir Sidhu was blamed for alleged corruption in the award of contracts for COVID-19 kits to private firms.
“Likewise, Arora, Kangar and Verka were also embroiled in controversies as Congress ministers,” he claimed.
He further said that Verka had once even called Prime Minister Narendra Modi anti-Dalit and anti-farmer for attempting to weaken Punjab. Questioning Union Minister Amit Shah, Kang asked him to clarify if these leaders had suddenly become trustworthy for the BJP.
Deserters will regret: Warring
To boost the morale of the party workers in Hoshiarpur, who were feeling let down by the desertion of former minister Sunder Sham Arora, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring held a meeting with them in the city on Sunday.
He said the party leaders who deserted the Congress and joined the BJP would soon regret their decision. He said that Arora had not only betrayed the Congress but thousands of workers who had supported him all these years. Arora was made the vice president of the PPCC and given the responsibility of several districts to strengthen the organisation.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics