AAP slams Punjab ministers for operating from Congress Bhawan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday objected to the state’s ruling party ordering its ministers to operate from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh instead of their offices at the civil secretariat.

AAP Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said, ““If chief minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues consider themselves the ministers of entire Punjab, then why don’t they sit in their offices at the civil secretariat where people could meet them freely.”

“The ministers sitting in their mansions for four-and-a-half years have now have been reminded of the grievances of people in the run-up to the elections. Such politics did not suit the cabinet ministers,” said Maan.

Whether the Congress will coerce the people of Punjab this way or will it take advantage of the exigencies of the oppressed, he asked.