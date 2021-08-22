Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP slams Punjab ministers for operating from Congress Bhawan
chandigarh news

AAP slams Punjab ministers for operating from Congress Bhawan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday objected to the state’s ruling party ordering its ministers to operate from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh instead of their offices at the civil secretariat
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday objected to the state’s ruling party ordering its ministers to operate from the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh instead of their offices at the civil secretariat.

AAP Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said, ““If chief minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet colleagues consider themselves the ministers of entire Punjab, then why don’t they sit in their offices at the civil secretariat where people could meet them freely.”

“The ministers sitting in their mansions for four-and-a-half years have now have been reminded of the grievances of people in the run-up to the elections. Such politics did not suit the cabinet ministers,” said Maan.

Whether the Congress will coerce the people of Punjab this way or will it take advantage of the exigencies of the oppressed, he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP