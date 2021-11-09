AAP slams to Congress govt’s move to adjourn Punjab assembly proceedings

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday opposed the Punjab government’s decision to adjourn the proceedings of the state assembly after a few minutes and hold the next sitting on November 11, accusing it of putting unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.

Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the whole thrust of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet was to cover up the shortcomings of the government’s rule of four-and-a-half-years.

“The chief minister and the finance minister should tell who is responsible for this wasteful expenditure?” he asked.

The AAP, Cheema said, would seek from the Congress government an account of its performance. “We will ask questions with regard to BSF jurisdiction, agriculture loans, scheduled castes (SCs), traders and the protesting PTI teachers,” he added.