AAP targets Kiran Bedi for cracking joke on Sikhs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi of hurting sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai.

A controversy erupted after a video of the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer purportedly cracking a joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book “Fearless Governance” on Monday went viral on social media.

“When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters… Shame on the BJP’s leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect,” AAP’s Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Demanding an unconditional apology from her, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said: “I pity BJP leader Kiran Bedi if she isn’t aware of the Sikh history. If she has deliberately tried to defame the Sikh community or make fun of it, then there is nothing more shameful.” In a tweet, Punjab jails minister Harjot Singh Bains also sought the registration of an FIR against Bedi over her remarks.

Bedi seeks forgiveness

Meanwhile, “regretting” the incident, Kiran Bedi sought “forgiveness” for her statement. “I have highest regards for my community. I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in seva and loving kindness (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

Later, Bedi also shared obscene messages being sent to her following the controversy. “I urge the abusers to refrain… I may have to place them (messages) in public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for (them) then,” she wrote, while claiming that she had already regretted for her statement.

