AAP to contest all seats in Shimla MC poll: State party chief
chandigarh news

AAP’s state chief Anoop Kesari said the party will contest all seats in the upcoming Shimla MC elections. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, party’s state chief Anoop Kesari said in a press conference held in the state capital. Kesari also said that the AAP will contest all the 68 seats in the assembly elections slated at the end of next year.

“We are all geared up for the civic body polls in Shimla and for this, the party also has launched a membership drive,” he said, adding that AAP was continuously raising the issue of unemployment, inflation and other problems being faced by the common masses.

He said if the AAP forms a government in the state, free electricity units, water and health facilities will be provided to the people of the state on the analogy of Delhi.

Slamming the state BJP government, Kesari claimed that the Jai Ram Thakur regime was trying to scuttle the voices of opponents and the lathicharge on AAP workers during a peaceful protest at Dharamshala during the winter session of the assembly was just an example of it.

He said that during the winter session of the state assembly on December 13, the AAP workers were protesting peacefully near the Vidhan Sabha on the issue related to people.

However, the BJP government lathicharged the protesters, in which several AAP workers were injured, he alleged.

He also said that the Himachal government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people and pushed the state into a debt trap.

