Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP to form fresh organisation in Haryana: MP Sandeep Pathak

AAP to form fresh organisation in Haryana: MP Sandeep Pathak

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the party will form a fresh organisation in Haryana and hardworking workers will be appointed to important posts.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the party will form a fresh organisation in Haryana and hardworking workers will be appointed to important posts.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana.

“We will contest every civic body poll in the future. I have directed the workers to reach every house of the state and apprise people about the works done by AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. We will give important responsibilities to dedicated party workers and eradicate nepotism from politics,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP