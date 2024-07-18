AAP to go solo, will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Thursday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann flanked by AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak (left) and Sanjay Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The AAP had contested one seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Haryana alliance with the Congress. The Haryana assembly elections are due in October.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leader Sandeep Pathak, said: “The AAP will go solo and contest all 90 seats.”

He targeted the BJP government in Haryana over the issues of unemployment, law and order, and the Agnipath scheme. “Today, there is an industry of extortion in Haryana. We saw how farmers were crushed during their agitation. Unemployment is also a big problem,” he said.

He termed the Agnipath scheme an “insult to the army”. The Centre had announced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 which provides for recruiting youngsters between 17-and-a-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for 15 more years. These recruits are called Agniveers.

Chief minister Mann said during the AAP leaders’ visits to different parts of Haryana, such as Rohtak, Sonepat and Jind, people said they wanted “badlav (change)” in the state.

Haryana has given chances to the Congress, the BJP and regional parties but all of them looted the state, Mann alleged, adding that AAP’s would contest on the slogan, “Badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab layenge Kejriwal.”

“The AAP will contest the Haryana elections with full force. We have governments in Delhi and Punjab; half of Haryana touches Delhi and the other half of Haryana touches Punjab. The people of Haryana appealed to us, that’s why we came here. Haryana gave a chance to the BJP, Congress and all parties, but everyone looted. Now bring Kejriwal,” Mann said.